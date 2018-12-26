BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old man on Christmas Day.

Police say the homicide happened just before 6:50 p.m., in the 5500 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

