Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 30-year-old man on Christmas Day.

Police say the homicide happened just before 6:50 p.m., in the 5500 block of Reisterstown Rd.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s