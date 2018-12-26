BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are trying to solve a Christmas murder.

Police say it happened at the Carroll Fuel station at busy Reisterstown Road and Northern Parkway in the northwest part of the city 6:49 pm.

Pictures from the murder last night at Reisterstown Road and Northern Parkway; Victim is Baltimore’s 304th this year @wjz pic.twitter.com/TbDGUGqKRk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 26, 2018

The victim is a 30-year-old man who was shot several times while inside a silver Dodge Caravan parked just outside the door to the convenience store.

“It’s like we’re not safe anywhere we go,” said Kristen Moss, who lives nearby. “It’s very scary.”

The store is equipped with several surveillance cameras, including one attached to the outside wall next to the murder scene.

WJZ cameras captured a large police response. Authorities put a sheet over the front and side windows of the minivan and documented the vehicle’s interior.

“It’s really, really sad. It is the holidays. Everyone is someone’s child, someone’s parent, someone’s loved one. We have to do better. It’s a shame,“ said Ryan Johnson who lives in the area.

Johnson believes there is only so much police can do. “The police are a responsive unit. They’re here to respond to crimes. If you want to prevent crimes, it is going to start with each one of us in the community. It’s our community so we have to do better,“ Johnson said. “The police cannot police you out of a matter they did not create.“

Interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle weighed in on the murder rate last week to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “Whether it’s murder number one, 50, 100 or 200, we have an equal sense of urgency about all of them,” Tuggle said. “Crime in Baltimore didn’t come to this level overnight. It’s not gonna to be fixed overnight, but I am encouraged…by the incremental steps that we’re taking to curb it.”

https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2018/12/20/baltimore-reaches-300-homicides-for-2018/

The murder is Baltimore’s 304th killing in 2018. That number is down from the 342 recorded last year, a record in the city when adjusted for population losses.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook