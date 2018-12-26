BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — One family was displaced after their home caught fire early Wednesday morning. Officials said fire crews were dispathed around 3:20 a.m.

more…Clarksburg Rd, Boyd’s, ~75 FFs responded, house fire, non-hydrant area, long driveway off Rt121 Clarksburg Rd, no injuries, 2 occupants escaped, significant damage, heavy fire upon arrival pic.twitter.com/6KEq3jJq3P — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 26, 2018

The Montgomery County Chief Spokesperson said there were two occupants in the home and both got out safely. The home is located at 21000 Clarksburg Rd. in Boyd.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions but managed to get the fire under control quickly and work on extinguishing hot spots.

Update – Clarksburg Rd, Boyd’s, house fire, all (2) occupants OK, fire under control, non-hydrant area, house at end of 1/2mi dirt driveway, heavy fire upon @mcfrs arrival, ~75 FFs on scene, 1 family displaced, significant damage, cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/FSQ9vBHbgS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 26, 2018

The home was in an area without water hydrants and large capacity water tankers had to be used to assist in fighting the flames. A salt truck was requested so any water used would not freeze in the frigid outdoor temperatures.

There was significant damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

