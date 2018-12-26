BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — One family was displaced after their home caught fire early Wednesday morning. Officials said fire crews were dispathed around 3:20 a.m.
The Montgomery County Chief Spokesperson said there were two occupants in the home and both got out safely. The home is located at 21000 Clarksburg Rd. in Boyd.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions but managed to get the fire under control quickly and work on extinguishing hot spots.
The home was in an area without water hydrants and large capacity water tankers had to be used to assist in fighting the flames. A salt truck was requested so any water used would not freeze in the frigid outdoor temperatures.
There was significant damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
