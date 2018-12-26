BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials say heavy rains sent about 9.6 million gallons of a mix of stormwater and sewer water into Baltimore streams last week.

The Department of Public Works said in a statement Wednesday that 7.5 million gallons flowed into the Jones Falls from locations on Preston Street and on Falls Road on Friday. Another 2.1 million gallons flowed into Herring Run from a stream bank manhole near Belair Road.

Officials say it was the second time in a week that discharges occurred in this pattern due to rainfall.

