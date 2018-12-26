BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The season comes down to one game for the Ravens this Sunday and it’s all on the line.

If the Ravens win, they are going into the playoffs as division champs.

It’s been a Merry Christmas for the Ravens and their fans so far, but it’s not a completely happy holiday until they wrap up a playoff spot.

They need to beat the Cleveland Browns Sunday to finish the job.

A Wednesday workout in Owings Mills looked at lot like any other Ravens practice, but this one was different — this one led up to the last regular season game and the guaranteed payoff of a playoff spot if the Ravens win.

It’s a position that seemed unlikely two months ago when they had a losing record, but they turned their season around with five wins in six games, now on the brink of their first post-game season bid in four years.

“It’s an awesome feeling, just to know that everything is in our hands,” said Ravens receiver Willie Snead. “All we have to do is win. You win and you’re in and that’s just a great feeling.”

‘It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of work,” said Ravens safety Eric Weddle. “We were down and out — 6,7 weeks ago — but the team never wavered, our head coach — it’s been a special, special season for him.”

Coach John Harbaugh said “this is what you sign up for.”

“At the beginning of the season, we said we control our destiny, we can go into the last game and win the division, we’d have all signed up for that, that’s the goal,” Harbaugh said. “We’re excited about that. Now we get to play a championship game and let’s go!”

The Ravens are on the rise and so is their opponent — the Cleveland Browns have also won five of their last six games and they beat the Ravens back in October.

The Browns say Sunday’s game is like a playoff game for them and the Ravens are preparing for Cleveland’s best shot.

You can watch the Ravens play the Browns this Sunday, Dec. 30 on WJZ at 4:25 p.m.

