BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just as the holiday shopping season has ended, shoppers are finding their way back into the stores to make returns or spend gift cards.

Whether for returns sales or spending gift cards, stores filled up early with post-holiday shoppers.

Decking the malls the day after Christmas.

“So, I returned a sweatshirt to Lululemon and then I bought more clothes,” said shopper Caroline Varelli.

“Because everything go on sale. Like, the prices drop down,” said shopper Cazha Murrero.

On the heels of one of the biggest forecasted shopping seasons in decades, people are back out and buying just hours after tearing off the wrapping paper.

Some spending brand new gift cards at favorite stores.

“I have a gift card at Lush, and expensive bath and body products aren’t something I usually treat myself to, so my significant other knows that and I’ve got $50 to spend,” said shopper Melissa Goldman.

Each Christmas, it’s inevitable: some of what’s under the tree may end up back at the store.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 10 percent of all holiday purchases are returned.

It’s kind of awkward, too, asking for gift receipts. But it’s definitely part of Christmas to have to return things,” Varelli said.

The holiday shopping season coming to a close and coming full circle.

The National Retail Federation reports two-thirds of consumers returned at least one item last holiday season.

