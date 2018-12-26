BALTIMORE (WJZ) — These are the stories WJZ readers clicked onto the most in 2018.

Some were happy, some were sad.

Ellicott City Pummeled By Devastating Flash Floods Yet Again (May 27, 2018) — Almost two years after devastating floods hit the town of Ellicott City, the town was shocked again after deadly flash flooding swept through the community again. This time National Guardsman Eddison Hermond was swept away in the flood trying to help someone trapped in waters.

Boy Named Clark Kent Beats Md. Native Michael Phelps’ Record (July 31, 2018) — Back in July, a 10-year-old boy named Clark Kent beat Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps 100-meter butterfly record by one second.

Ravens Lamar Jackson Starting As QB Over Joe Flacco (Dec. 12, 2018) — After a hip injury sidelined Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco, many Ravens fans believed he would start for the team when he was deemed healthy to play. But with a rough 2018 season, some fans were calling for Flacco to be benched and on Dec. 12, rookie QB Lamar Jackson was chosen to start over the veteran player.

Maryland’s ‘Red Flag’ Law Turns Deadly: Officer Kills Man Who Refused To Turn In Gun (Nov. 5, 2018) — Two Anne Arundel County Police officers were trying to serve a new Extreme Risk Protective Order (Red Flag Law) — a Maryland protective order to remove guns from a household — when they a fight ensued and they shot-and-killed a 61-year-old man who was the recipient of the order.

5 Dead In Capital Gazette Shooting In Annapolis (June 28, 2018) — A horrific day in Annapolis, when a gunman opened fired and killed five employees at The Capital Gazette. Editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, editor/reporter John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Smith and community correspondent Wendi Winters all lost their lives that day.

Could Orioles’ Chris Davis Finish With Worst Season Ever By Full-Time Major Leaguer? (June 15, 2018) — Foreshadowing. In June, it was clear the Orioles were having a bad season, and it was even clearer first baseman Chris Davis wasn’t helping matters.

Orioles’ Chris Davis Posted Worst Hitting Season In Modern MLB History (Oct. 3, 2018) — The Baltimore Orioles set a franchise record for most losses this season with 115, and first baseman Chris Davis set a record-low of his own in the process, posting a .168 batting average over the course of 128 games and 522 plate appearances. That batting average is the worst for any qualified hitter in Major League Baseball history since the league adopted the current 162-game schedule.

Jury In Korryn Gaines Civil Trial Awards Her Family $37M In Damages (Feb. 16, 2018) — It was a case closely followed by both Baltimoreans and nationally as Korryn Gaines died at the hands of police. On Feb. 16, a jury in the wrongful death civil trial of Gaines awarded her family $37 million.

UMBC Defeats #1 Seed Virginia In Greatest NCAA Tournament Upset Ever (March 17, 2018) — The UMBC Retrievers did what 135 other 16th seeded teams in men’s NCAA Tournament history couldn’t do, and they made it look easy. In front of a raucous crowd at the Spectrum Center, the only team from Maryland to make the big dance this year defeated the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, 74-54, in arguably the greatest upset in NCAA history.

Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio Killed; Suspects In Custody (May 21, 2018) — A 29-year-old Baltimore County Police officer, Amy Caprio, was killed after she was struck by a teen suspect driving a Jeep in a Perry Hall neighborhood. Caprio had responded to a report of a burglary in progress and ended up being killed in the line of duty.

