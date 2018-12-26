Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, most watched video, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here are the stories you were watching in 2018.

Wife Of Man Attacked By Teens During Carjacking Speaks With WJZ About His Recovery

Bones Found In Suitcase On Ocean City Beach

Sea Lice Outbreak Reported In Ocean City

Woman Mauled To Death By A Pit Bull She Rescued 2 Weeks Earlier

Police: Burger King Order Leads To Brawl At Arundel Mills Mall

Family Dog Dies Trying To Protect Woman From Assault

MORE: Most Read Stories Of 2018

Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Good Samaritan Stabbed To Death In Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Apologizes For Policing History, Gets Booed At Concert 

Real Estate Representative Murdered Inside Of Model Home 

Woman Killed By Friends While Fleeing Walmart Shoplifting Spree 

