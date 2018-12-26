BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here are the stories you were watching in 2018.
Wife Of Man Attacked By Teens During Carjacking Speaks With WJZ About His Recovery
Bones Found In Suitcase On Ocean City Beach
Sea Lice Outbreak Reported In Ocean City
Woman Mauled To Death By A Pit Bull She Rescued 2 Weeks Earlier
Police: Burger King Order Leads To Brawl At Arundel Mills Mall
Family Dog Dies Trying To Protect Woman From Assault
Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Good Samaritan Stabbed To Death In Baltimore
Baltimore Police Commissioner Apologizes For Policing History, Gets Booed At Concert
Real Estate Representative Murdered Inside Of Model Home
Woman Killed By Friends While Fleeing Walmart Shoplifting Spree
