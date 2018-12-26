BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a court hearing Wednesday for the woman accused of starting multiple car fires in Mount Vernon last week.

Lakia Letterlough faces eight counts of first-degree malicious burning in connection to the fires.

During the court hearing, it was determined that Letterlough will be held without bond, and she will have to undergo a mental evaluation.

A judge said she will speak with doctors to see if she understands the charges against her and if the case can move forward.

Suspect Arrested In Mount Vernon Car Fires Case

Another hearing will be held in January to determine if she is fit to stand trial.

Officials said seven cars in the area of Charles St. were burned and two additional cars caught fire by extension and have heat damage.

It happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. in a ten-block radius. Residents in the area woke up to loud booms and explosions.

