BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore couple had three good reasons to celebrate this holiday.

They not only had one, but three Christmas babies.

Three little bundles of joy born within seconds of each other.

It was a big surprise for mom and dad who didn’t expect the babies for at least a few more weeks.

Mom and Dad say they can’t wait to get their little ones home.

Doctors at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital say this is the third set of triplets born at the hospital under a month.

A hospital may not seem like an ideal place to spend Christmas.

Yet, even as she being rolled around in a wheelchair one day later, there’s no other place in world Susie Garcia would rather be.

“I’ve waited for this day,” Garcia said.

The day she officially meets her triplets.

At five weeks pregnant, she found out about the trio, the rest would come as news to both mom and dad.

“Nobody could have told me, I was having babies on Christmas,” Garcia said.

“I’m very very excited,” said the triplets father Sean Bull. “I’m still in shock a little.”

Born at 33 weeks, roughly two months premature, babies Syndey, Sean, and Shai are doing well.

On Wednesday, mom got to meet each of the triplets individually.

They remain under treatment at University of Maryland Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Dr. Cynthia Bearer was in the delivery room.

It was a mess of arms and legs,” Dr. Bearer laughed.

She said the boys did need a little help to begin breathing on their own, but they quickly got hang of it.

“Everybody’s just fine,” Dr. Bearer said.

It’s said good things come in threes.

For this family, every Christmas now is a reminder they sure do.

“We’re parents for the first time, blessed three times. We’re triple blessed,” Bull added.

