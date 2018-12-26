ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends are concerned about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Joshua Joseph Woodland.

Joshua, who has autism, went missing from Ellicott City.

He was last seen walking on Route 40 in the area of Plum Tree Drive around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after he argued with a family member.

Woodland is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Nike jacket with yellow hood, black jogging pants and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone who sees Woodland or may have information about his location should call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook