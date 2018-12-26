  • WJZ 13On Air

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends are concerned about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Joshua Joseph Woodland.

Joshua, who has autism, went missing from Ellicott City.

48423740 1991564520880897 6000173233540694016 n Police Searching For Missing Teen With Autism

Joshua Joseph Woodland

He was last seen walking on Route 40 in the area of Plum Tree Drive around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after he argued with a family member.

Woodland is described as a black male, five feet seven inches tall, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow Nike jacket with yellow hood, black jogging pants and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone who sees Woodland or may have information about his location should call 911.

