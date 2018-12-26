BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Millions will be watching on TV, but the Ravens are asking that fans fill the stadium for the game versus the Browns Sunday.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano asked John Harbaugh about how the home crowd advantage can make all the difference.

It’s All On The Line For The Ravens This Sunday

“We look forward to the stadium being great and fired up and into it,” Harbaugh said, “and certainly the players feed off that. It’s something that really matters.”

It’s a sign of the changing times in the NFL, now teams have to plead with fans to show up.

The team and even players took to social media this week to ask that fans show up.

All I want for Christmas is a full house at M&T this Sunday — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 24, 2018

There was a similar issue last week with thousands of empty seats at big home games — it was a topic some players addressed in Owings Mills Wednesday.

“We’d like to have all of Charm City, all of the Baltimore Ravens fans in the building come Sunday,” said Terrell Suggs.

Mark Viviano asked fans on Wednesday what might cause them to stay at home Sunday.

Cost and ease of comfort at home is a primary reason fans don’t watch the game at the stadium.

Some people say they fear crime downtown or said the stadium is an unsuitable environment for kids.

Some fans mentioned the player protests from last year keep them away still.