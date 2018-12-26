GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road in Glen Burnie on Christmas.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. on MD 100 East, just west of Oakwood Rd.

A group of pedestrians were crossing MD 100 near Hospital Dr.

A Volkswagen being driven by a 30-year-old woman was eastbound on MD 100, when the vehicle hit two of the pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, Stephen Christopher Carlise, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other pedestrian, a 15-year-old, was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that the cause of the crash was the pedestrians “unlawfully crossing a controlled access highway.”

The investigation is continuing, but excessive speed or alcohol use by the driver do not appear to be causes in this crash.

