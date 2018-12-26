Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A teen was shot in the back Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore city.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Kevin Road for a report of a shooting at 2:22 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators are working to find out where the victim was shot as he left that scene and went to the 800 block of Kevin Road to report the shooting.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    December 26, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Someone received a new STOLEN gun for Christmas and was just trying it out on Tyree

