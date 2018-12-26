BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I hope your Christmas was all you wished for and now it is onward to New Year’s Eve! And sorry to say our weather gets a bit complicated as we end the weekend, and look to the last day of 2018, and the first day of the new year. We are talking rain here,….for the most part. I best explain that.

Friday will be warm but wet. By Sunday the cold front that will slide into the Mid Atlantic behind that late week warm up will begin to stall then lift North as a warm front, as in a slug of wet. That will be a player on Sunday afternoon as the Ravens are playing the Browns. That wet will run into some chilly air and a wet snowflake North of us is possible. NOTE I did not say a snow fall.

Then Monday night another impulse moves our way. A lot of rain, is not in the forecast yet, but be advised there could be some showers around followed by more mildish air on Tuesday 1-1-19.

Point here is the forecast in this chilly time of the year is heating up. Stay tuned. I know I will be.

MB

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook