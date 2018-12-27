  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amtrak tweeted out Thursday evening that all rail service between Baltimore and Wilmington had been stopped due to a bridge strike at the Susquehanna River Bridge.

At around 5:37 p.m., a boat struck the bridge. As a result, all rail traffic between the two areas were stopped.

Rail service resumed a little after 6:30 p.m., according to Amtrak Northeast. They said in a tweet that the Susquehanna River Bridge had been inspected and confirmed to be safe for travel.

There may be some rail congestion in the area, Amtrak warned.

