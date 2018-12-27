BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amtrak tweeted out Thursday evening that all rail service between Baltimore and Wilmington had been stopped due to a bridge strike at the Susquehanna River Bridge.

At around 5:37 p.m., a boat struck the bridge. As a result, all rail traffic between the two areas were stopped.

Service Disruption: All rail traffic between Baltimore (BAL) and Wilmington (WIL) has been stopped due to a bridge strike at the Susquehanna River Bridge. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 27, 2018

MARC Penn 579 – Departure Update — MARC Penn Train 579 (dpt Perryville 6:25p) will not operate from Perryville to Aberdeen due to track conditions South of Perryville. Train will originate out of Aberdeen Station departing at 6… https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 27, 2018

Rail service resumed a little after 6:30 p.m., according to Amtrak Northeast. They said in a tweet that the Susquehanna River Bridge had been inspected and confirmed to be safe for travel.

Service Disruption Update: All rail traffic between Baltimore (BAL) and Wilmington (WIL) will now resume. The Susquehanna River Bridge has been inspected and is confirmed to be safe for travel. There may be some rail congestion in the area. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 27, 2018

There may be some rail congestion in the area, Amtrak warned.

Update: Train 173 is currently operating about 41 min late due to an earlier bridge strike outside of Baltimore (BAL). — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 27, 2018

