BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police closed down their Central District police station after an employee inside the building reported feeling sick.

To ensure there were no environmental hazards contributing to the incident, the district was temporarily closed.

At around 6:30 p.m., staff from the Department of General Services determined the issue to be a crack in the sewage vent pipe.

Police say this occurred inside the station.

This story is developing.

