BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council laid out a timeline for the nomination process of Dr. Joel Fitzgerald for Baltimore police commissioner Thursday.

They will also be arranging two “Community Meet and Greets.” They will be held on the following dates:

January 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center at 5700 Park Heights Avenue.

January 6, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Morgan State University’s Business Center at 4200 Hillen Road.

Council President Bernard “Jack” Young, released a statement Thursday giving the public a schedule for upcoming hearings, saying that confirmation hearings will be held in two parts.

The first, January 5, 2019, is reserved for members of the City Council to hear directly from the public. A second hearing will be on January 7, 2019 to give the City Council time to question Fitzgerald.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to speak directly with the City Council’s Executive Appointments Committee from 10 a.m until 4 p.m. on January 5, 2019.

“The purpose of the January 5 public hearing is to allow citizens a direct line to their elected representatives who are tasked with considering this particular nomination,” the release said.

They said Dr. Fitzgerald will not attend the January 5 public hearing. The council will also release a report detailing findings of the Council delegation’s background visit to Fort Worth in advance to the first confirmation hearing on January 5.

