BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy posted a photograph on Instagram showing Eddie with all 10 of his children. It included his three-week-old son, Max Charles Murphy.

Eddie can be seen smiling, holding his two-year-old daughter, surrounded by his other kids. The children range in age from three weeks to 29 years old.

Also seen in the photograph is the 57-year-old’s fiance Paige Butcher and their mothers.

Eddie’s children are Bria: 29, Eric: 29, Christian: 28, Miles Mitchell: 26, Shayne Audra: 24, Zola Ivy: 19, Bella Zahra: 16, Angel Iris: 11, Izzy: 2, and Max Charles: 3 weeks.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook