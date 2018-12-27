  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fatal Pedestrian Collision, Local TV

BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 78-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County.

Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on December 26, in the 11200 block of Philadelphia Rd.

Officers found a woman who had been hit by a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was  pronounced dead hours later.

The pedestrian, identified as Dorothy Jean Myers, was in the roadway in front of her home when she was struck by the vehicle, according to investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s