BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 78-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County.

Police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on December 26, in the 11200 block of Philadelphia Rd.

Officers found a woman who had been hit by a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead hours later.

The pedestrian, identified as Dorothy Jean Myers, was in the roadway in front of her home when she was struck by the vehicle, according to investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

