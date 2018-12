BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch has been issued for a portion of Maryland on Friday.

The flood watch runs from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

It includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Prince George’s Counties.

Areal Flood Watch for Baltimore, Prince Georges, and Anne Arundel County in MD until 1:00am Saturday. @cbsbaltimore #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 27, 2018

