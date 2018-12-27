FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man is now behind bars in connection with a 1999 rape investigation that had previously been suspended.

Kevin Wade Gibbons, who previously lived in Frederick, has been charged with second-degree rape and is being held without bond.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Gibbons raped a woman in the early morning hours of January 1, 1999, in Frederick.

This arrest comes after the case was re-opened in August 2018 by Detective Michael Toste.

No further details have been released at this time.

