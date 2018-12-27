  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Rape Arrest

FREDERICK CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man is now behind bars in connection with a 1999 rape investigation that had previously been suspended.

Kevin Wade Gibbons, who previously lived in Frederick, has been charged with second-degree rape and is being held without bond.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Gibbons raped a woman in the early morning hours of January 1, 1999, in Frederick.

This arrest comes after the case was re-opened in August 2018 by Detective Michael Toste.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s