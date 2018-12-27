BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Liberty Heights Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue when he was shot. After the shooting, the victim reportedly ran toward Mondawmin Mall.

He was found outside, on the parking lot, by officers.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

