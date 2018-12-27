Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Mondawmin Mall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Liberty Heights Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue when he was shot. After the shooting, the victim reportedly ran toward Mondawmin Mall.

He was found outside, on the parking lot, by officers.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s