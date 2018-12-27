BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Marshalls store in the Mondawmin Mall is set to close in mid-January.

The store will close just years after opening in 2011.

A spokesperson for Marshalls sent out a released that said in part, “We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking.”

The Marshalls locations at 600 East Pratt St. and 6700 Reisterstown Rd. will stay open.

