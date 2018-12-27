BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have announced that season ticket holders now have until Friday to opt-in for playoff tickets, meaning any tickets not picked up by season ticket holders could be made available to the public in the coming days.

If the Ravens win the AFC North, they will host a Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on either Saturday, Jan. 5 or Sunday, Jan. 6.

Ravens Take Over Division Lead With Steelers’ Loss To The Saints

Tickets are almost sold out, with only a handful of single-seat tickets left.

If more tickets become available, fans will be able to buy tickets at www.baltimoreravens.com/tickets or www.ticketmaster.com. By phone, the local number to call is 410-547-SEAT (7328) or toll free at 1-800-745-3000. Fans may call 410-261-RAVE (7283) for ticket information only.

If the Ravens do not host the game, automatic refunds will be given to those who has purchased tickets.

