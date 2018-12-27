  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson Town Center extended their age restrictions for who is allowed to be in the center without an adult.

A statement on their website said the following:

“Shoppers who are under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 5:00 PM and after 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 26th through Tuesday, January 1st.”

The website said the rule is in place to help ensure all guests have an enjoyable shopping experience.

