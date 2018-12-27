BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Back pain. Never, really, had it until today. I’d love to tell you there is a good back story to my back pain, but it was a simple matter of reaching over to grab my phone, this morning, and turn off its alarm clock. REALLY? Yeah, really. SO will the dropping barometer, and rain coming our way make this worse. I don’t know, this is new territory for me. But you always hear from young, and old alike, that rain makes joint or back pain worse. I guess we are, no make that, I am going to find out if such is the case….because here comes another soaking.

Looks like between 1 A.M. and 1 P.M. tomorrow, close to an inch could fall in some locations. Yeppers another hose down. But once this rain ends by tomorrow’s happy hour we should stay rain free for the weekend. Looks like a sprawling area of high pressure will keep more rain South, and out of the area on Sunday. Unfortunately that rain will eventually make it our way by New Year’s Eve. We are still working that timing out and will discuss that with you tomorrow.

So Sharon Gibala just told me to take Ibuprofen and not be a hero with this back deal, and with rain on the way. Moms know best. And Moms who have dealt with back pain know it for fact. Hey Sharon, do I have to clean my room too? :-))

MB!

