JESSUP, MD. (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire marshals have charged a female inmate after she set fire to her prison cell at Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Fort Mead, Anne Arundel and Howard counties were dispatched to the facility at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night for a reported building fire.

When they arrived, they were told by correctional officers that a fire had broken out on D-Wing of Building 192.

Correctional staff said all inmates had been safely evacuated and the fire was still active. When firefighters entered the building they found a fire contained to one cell and extinguished the blaze within minutes.

During an investigation, they determined Haley Elizabeth Biser, 19, had intentionally ignited items within her cell. Biser stayed in the cell until other inmates and correctional officers noticed smoke coming from the cell.

While trying to put out the fire, officers saw Biser laying on the floor of the cell. The officers pulled Biser from the cell and escaped the building.

Biser was the only inmate in the cell during the fire. She was later evaluated by medical staff and declined medical attention.

A total of five correctional officers were taken to off-site medical facilities to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. They were all treated and later released.

Another female inmate was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for an unrelated medical emergency, fire marshals said.

Biser was charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and possession of contraband in a place of confinement. She remains in custody of the Division of Correction.

