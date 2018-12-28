BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After months of controversy and new details on sex abuse allegations, the Baltimore Archdiocese wants to offer reassurance to its supporters.

Church leaders announced a change to its largest fundraising effort to support church ministries.

“When people donate they want to know where their money is going,” said Sean Caine, with the Baltimore Archdiocese.

For more than 25 years, the church has taken up donations to fund various missions of the church. Now, it’s making sure supporters know their money is going to core missions and not crisis management.

“The archbishop decided to rename the appeal so that it more accurately reflected the destination for funds and the beneficiaries of those funds,” Caine said.

It’s now being called the Catholic Ministries Appeal. The money will support everything from scholarships to daily bread.

“Those programs range from our daily bread to senior housing to transitional housing for women who have suffered abuse, and adoption programs,” Caine said.

Church leaders believe its a step in the right direction. In September, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh told the Archdiocese his office would investigate records related to the sexual abuse of children. Frosh’s office did not explicitly confirm or deny any investigations.

“The name change is hope that it’ll give people more confidence that when they give money is going to the ministries that the appeal supports,”

The church has an insurance fund that was set up years ago. The reserve is used for any abuse-related costs.

Donations can be made at Arch-Balt.org. It is also where you can find a detailed report of how the church spends its money.

