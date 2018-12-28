  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE CO., (WJZ) — A single-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Thursday night resulted in the death of a 74-year-old man.

Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m., on Harewood Rd. and Sand Dollar Way.

Investigators found that a 2003 Mercedes XLK430 was northbound on Harewood Rd., when the car went off the road and struck a pole. The car then overturned after hitting the poll.

Raymond Edward Vaughan Sr. was the only person inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash in continuing.

