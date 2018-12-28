CARROLL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a car dealership, before driving to Walmart to steal electric fire places.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to Jarboe Motors car dealership in Westminster, on Dec. 27, about a stolen vehicle.

Responding troopers were told that a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, valued at $14,000, was missing from their lot. Troopers were told that no one had been given permission to test drive the vehicle, but the keys were accidentally left inside the day before.

Troopers began to search the area, and saw the stolen vehicle parked at the Boston Inn.

The driver of the vehicle, James Thomas Small Sr., said he took the vehicle for a test drive. He told troopers he was doing some shopping and planned to return the vehicle after he was done.

Small was taken into custody, and when troopers searched the car, they found brand new electric fire places.

After further investigation, it was found that the fire places were stolen from the Westminster Walmart just minutes before Small was arrested.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook