MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A D.C. firefighter is accused of pulling out a gun and robbing someone of their designer shoes.

Montgomery County police said the victim made plans to meet with 24-year-old Davon Moore.

They contacted one another on the “Offer-Up” app.

Moore was going to buy Christian Louboutin Louis Orlato Holographic sneakers that are valued at $700.

The two met in Silver Spring last week and had a disagreement, that’s when police say Moore pulled out a gun, grabbed the sneakers, and took off.

Moore is currently out after posting $5,000 bond

