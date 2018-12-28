Comments
MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A D.C. firefighter is accused of pulling out a gun and robbing someone of their designer shoes.
Montgomery County police said the victim made plans to meet with 24-year-old Davon Moore.
They contacted one another on the “Offer-Up” app.
Moore was going to buy Christian Louboutin Louis Orlato Holographic sneakers that are valued at $700.
The two met in Silver Spring last week and had a disagreement, that’s when police say Moore pulled out a gun, grabbed the sneakers, and took off.
Moore is currently out after posting $5,000 bond
