ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating the death of a woman in Rockville as a homicide.

Officer responded to the report of an assault at around 6 p.m. Friday night in front of the Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School, located at 1513 Dunster Road.

Officers found the victim outside of an entrance to the church with trauma to her upper body. The victim died from her injuries at the scene.

Investigators are working to confirm the victim’s identity and will release it once the family has been notified. Medical examiners in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of her death.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Addition information will be released once it has been confirmed. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

