BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch was put into effect for parts of Maryland due to heavy rain Friday.

The flood watch runs from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

It includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

#MDWX Todays script can be described in one word, …"WET!" pic.twitter.com/0amzUFcBk1 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 28, 2018

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the rain will end Friday evening and the rest of the weekend should be clear.

The National Weather Service said a total of one to two inches of rainfall is expected.

