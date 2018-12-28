  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch was put into effect for parts of Maryland due to heavy rain Friday.

The flood watch runs from 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. on Saturday.

It includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said the rain will end Friday evening and the rest of the weekend should be clear.

The National Weather Service said a total of one to two inches of rainfall is expected.

