ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A former mayoral candidate in Annapolis has been accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the face on Christmas Eve.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports that “Nevin Young” is charged with assault.

According to a police report obtained by WJZ, two women were at Harry Browne’s when they got into a disagreement with Young. During the argument, the victim was hit in the face.

Young practices real estate and commercial law in Annapolis. He ran for mayor in last year’s Republican primary.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

