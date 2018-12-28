BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Feeling lucky this holiday season?

You still have time to run out and get a Mega Millions ticket.

Friday night’s jackpot is worth $348 million.

This is the biggest Mega Million prize ever offered on the last draw of the year. The jackpot has been rolling over since October.

If you are lucky enough to win- the cash option is worth about $210 million!

Unfortunately, your chances of winning are about 1 in 302 million.

