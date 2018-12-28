Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Mega Millions, Mega Millions Jackpot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Feeling lucky this holiday season?

You still have time to run out and get a Mega Millions ticket.

Friday night’s jackpot is worth $348 million.

This is the biggest Mega Million prize ever offered on the last draw of the year. The jackpot has been rolling over since October.

If you are lucky enough to win- the cash option is worth about $210 million!

Unfortunately, your chances of winning are about 1 in 302 million.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s