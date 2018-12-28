BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns, fans will receive a giveaway when they enter the stadium Sunday and have a chance to win exclusive prizes.

These prizes include:

“Fan Flyaway” Trip (Hotel, Flight & Tickets to a 2019 Ravens Road Game)

Lunch with a Ravens’ Player at the Under Armour Performance Center

Meet-and-Greet with the Ravens’ 2019 Top Draft Pick

VIP Training Camp Experience

Ravens Merchandise and Discounts from the Ravens Team Store

Player-Autographed Items

Free Concession Items

Dunkin’ Donuts Gift Cards

Safeway Gift Cards

Ledo Pizza Gift Cards

Additional Prizes from Papa John’s, Merritt Athletic Clubs, Under Armour and Safeway

The Ravens will also honor the 1958 Colts to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” when Baltimore beat the New York Giants to win the NFL Championship in the first-ever sudden-death playoff game.

Former players including Lenny Moore, Andy Nelson, Jack Call and Leo Sanford will attend, according to a Ravens release.

Also on the game schedule, Davon Fleming, a Baltimore native who appeared on the singing-competition show “The Voice” in 2017. Fleming will sing the national anthem before the game begins at 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

