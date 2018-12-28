Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, cleveland browns, Flock Appreciation Dady, Local TV, Maryland, Ravens, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns, fans will receive a giveaway when they enter the stadium Sunday and have a chance to win exclusive prizes.

These prizes include:

  • “Fan Flyaway” Trip (Hotel, Flight & Tickets to a 2019 Ravens Road Game)
  • Lunch with a Ravens’ Player at the Under Armour Performance Center
  • Meet-and-Greet with the Ravens’ 2019 Top Draft Pick
  • VIP Training Camp Experience
  • Ravens Merchandise and Discounts from the Ravens Team Store
  • Player-Autographed Items
  • Free Concession Items
  • Dunkin’ Donuts Gift Cards
  • Safeway Gift Cards
  • Ledo Pizza Gift Cards
  • Additional Prizes from Papa John’s, Merritt Athletic Clubs, Under Armour and Safeway

The Ravens will also honor the 1958 Colts to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” when Baltimore beat the New York Giants to win the NFL Championship in the first-ever sudden-death playoff game.

Former players including Lenny Moore, Andy Nelson, Jack Call and Leo Sanford will attend, according to a Ravens release.

Also on the game schedule, Davon Fleming, a Baltimore native who appeared on the singing-competition show “The Voice” in 2017. Fleming will sing the national anthem before the game begins at 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s