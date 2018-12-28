BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will be adding red light cameras and speed cameras throughout the city.
The new cameras will start being enforced Friday, Dec. 28.
Speed cameras will be added to the following locations:
• Patterson Park Senior High School: 200 – 400 Kane Street
• Hilton Elementary School , Edgewood Elementary School: 2400 – 3300 Hilton Street
• Lockerman Bundy Elementary School , Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School, Franklin Square Elementary, Middle School: 100 – 400 Monroe Street
• Lois T. Murray Elementary School, St. Elizabeth School: 4100 – 5000 Hillen Road
• Frankford Elementary School, Thurgood Marshall High School , Moravia Park Primary School: 5200 – 6400 Frankford Avenue
• Friends School of Baltimore, the School of the Cathedral: 4700 – 5400 North Charles St.
• Walter P. Carter Elementary School, Blessed Sacrament School: 1000 – 1200 Argonne Drive
• Garrett Heights Elementary /Middle School, St Dominic Elementary /Middle School: 2100 – 3000 Echodale Avenue
• Callaway Elementary School: 3000 – 4000 Wabash Avenue
• Forest Park Senior High, Garrison Middle School *: 3800 – 4300 Liberty Heights Ave
• Liberty Elementary School: 3000 – 3300 Garrison Blvd
Red light cameras will be added to the following locations:
• The Alameda @ Argonne Drive
• Caton Avenue @ Wilkens Avenue
• South Howard St. @ East Conway Street
• Orleans St. @ St. Paul Street
• South Martin Luther King Blvd @ Washington Blvd
As a reminder, the speed cameras are used to detect vehicles that are going over the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. The cameras operate Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the fine is $40.
The red light cameras operate 24 hours a day, every day of the year, and the fine is $75.
