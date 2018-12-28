BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is counting down to New Year’s Eve, and when the clock strikes midnight, Thunderball will be filling the Inner Harbor with dance rock fit for a brand new year.

The five-man band is practicing a diverse set list for the big show, including something for every taste and every era.

“Everywhere from rock to dance to funk to country and everything in between,” said Kevin Baker, the band’s lead guitarist.

Thunderball is named after the 1960s James Bond movie, but this crew has been together for seven years.

In their words, they have come a long way.

“We started out just kind of playing in a smaller bar, and now we’re playing in the Inner Harbor, New Year’s Eve celebration. That’s pretty big!” Baker said.

As Charm City rings in 2019, Thunderball is promising a show you won’t forget.

“You will always, always have a good time when you come to a Thunderball show. You will hear a little bit of everything, you will love what you’re hearing, you will always walk away with a smile,” said Will Carter, the band’s lead vocalist.

You can find Thunderball on the main stage at the Inner Harbor starting at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

