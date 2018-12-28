BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.

(And a purple Friday at that!)

At the end of each week I start these with “TGIF.” It is a friendly greeting that unites us all in the mental exhale of, “It’s finally time for some ‘ME TIME!’ ” I get it that some of us have to work on weekends but the vibe is different than let’s say a Wednesday. So is the vibe of rain on a Friday. It’s Friday, so it’s raining, it is still only hours until I can put my suit away and put on some clothes that can get wet without needing the dry cleaners. Fortunately after today we will not be dealing with wet clothes, shoes, hair, etc.., the rest of the weekend.

We have now even added some sun, and even perhaps more than “some sun” to the outlook for Sunday. Whether you are doing the Ravens, or just doing Sunday the forecast is in our favor.

We have also added the words “Rain likely” to New Year’s Eve I am sorry to report. A rich corridor of moisture is on the way from the South. A warm shot of air too. The words “rain likely” are now officially part of Monday’s outlook. All I can say is keep the good shoes in the closet and keep a good attitude. Look, at least we have the next day off and NYE we can wear clothes that won’t need to go to the dry cleaners.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

