GLYNDON, MD – Baltimore County Police are investigating a burglary that resulted in the shooting of one person.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Butler Road around 6:40 p.m. where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine a 31-year-old woman walked on to the porch of a residence in that neighborhood that evening while intoxicated.

The owner, an 80-year-old man, came to the door and instructed the woman to leave his property. The woman then forced herself inside of his residence where she was subsequently shot.

She was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say once she recovers and is formally charged she will be identified.

Detectives will also review the case with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

