GLYNDON, MD — A 31-year-old woman from Baltimore County is recovering Saturday night after being shot while breaking into someone else’s home, police say.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Butler Road around 6:40 p.m. Friday night where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine a 31-year-old woman walked on to the porch of a residence in that neighborhood that evening while intoxicated.

The owner, an 80-year-old man, came to the door and asked the woman to leave. The woman then forced herself inside of his residence where she was subsequently shot.

“At that point, he was able to retrieve a weapon and did shoot the woman one time. She was shot in the lower body,” said Corporal Shawn Vinson, with Baltimore County Police.

She was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say once she recovers and is formally charged she will be identified.

“We do know that the suspect, the woman involved in this, she lived a short distance away from this homeowner from where this took place. The gentleman, we’re not sure what exactly led up to him feeling that he felt the need to fire,” Vinson said.

Detectives will also review the case with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. The reason for her break-in is still under investigation.

The state’s attorney’s office will review the case to make sure the man’s actions were justified. WJZ spoke with the man Saturday afternoon, who said he had no comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook