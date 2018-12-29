BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just days away from the big celebration in Baltimore to kick off 2019, businesses are cashing in on the holiday.

Across Baltimore and especially business around the Inner Harbor are banking on New Year’s Eve celebrations to finish the year strong.

“NYE is one of those great times of years where the demand is fantastic, everybody wants to be in downtown Baltimore because it’s such a great place to be,” said Bob Haislip, Royal Sonesta general manager.

From the hotels to the restaurants, everyone will be offering up special New Year’s Eve packages.

“I would tell them to get here early and get ready to be pampered,” Haislip said.

With the fireworks show as the grand finale to the Inner Harbor celebrations, businesses are using the night to end the year on a high note.

“When you finish off the year with a big bang like New Year’s Eve, it’s just financially rewarding across the board so it’s a very instrumental part of the year,” said Lee Johnson-Lowe, director of sales at Lord Baltimore Hotel.

For the Lord Baltimore Hotel, it’s a double celebration as the hotel turns 90-years-old.

“We’ve taken the opportunity and this is not just a New Year’s Eve celebration. It’s a birthday bash. So we are planning some great festivities around a big birthday celebration and bringing in the New Year, so that’s really special to us,” Johnson-Lowe said.

Many businesses are offering special party packages, but they require reservations. Inner Harbor fireworks are free, but crowds are advised to arrive early.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook