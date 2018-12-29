BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than eight decades- Tuxedo Pharmacy is saying goodbye.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the brothers who own the shop will close the Roland Avenue family business January 8.

The neighborhood pharmacy will merge with the CVS Pharmacy on Falls Road.

Tuxedo staff will move to CVS as well.

The brothers said it was a hard choice to close their doors- but ultimately made the decision due to what they said is declining reimbursement from insurance companies and a growing list of regulations.

