BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to an area hospital in Southwest Baltimore after a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his back, police say. Investigators believe the victim was in the 4700 block of Frederick Avenue when he was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

