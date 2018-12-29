BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New Year’s Eve is just days away. Make sure you tune into WJZ’s special at 11 p.m. Monday as we help you ring in the new year.

The WJZ team will be live at the Inner Harbor to bring you all the festivities, including fireworks at midnight!

Baltimore’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular will start start at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

Thunderball will perform a variety of music at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, located at Pratt and Light streets.

The fireworks will be loaded and assembled on two barges, which will then be hauled further into the Inner Harbor. At midnight, a 15-minute fireworks show will begin from two barges anchored in the harbor.

The PANDORA Ice Rink will also be open for family-friendly skating. Holiday hours are Monday, December 31, from 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m. and Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

