ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for murdering his mother outside of a Rockville church.

Kevin Justin McGuigan, 21, of Rockville, is charged with first-degree murder of 49-year-old Jaclyn McGuigan.

Officers responded to the report of an assault Friday night at around 6 p.m. in front of the Saint Raphael Catholic Church and School in Rockville.

Detectives Investigating Body Found Outside Rockville Church As Homicide

The victim died from her injuries after being found at an entrance to the church. Police say she had wounds that appeared to be from a cutting type of instrument.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard loud screaming and saw the victim laying on the ground in front of the church and the suspect standing over her.

McGuigan fled in a Honda sedan, leaving his mother outside the church entrance.

At around 6:49 p.m., officers located the Honda sedan abandoned at Fallsgrove Park. The vehicle was registered to Jaclyn McGuigan. Officers found property in the car that was determined to belong to Kevin McGuigan.

During the investigation, police learned that Jaclyn was last seen leaving her Marwood Court home in her Honda sedan with her son Kevin at around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Kevin McGuigan was arrested at around 7 a.m. Saturday morning by Montgomery County police officers at a gas station in Rockville after they issued an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Central Processing Unit.

