BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — International travel doesn’t necessarily mean long, expensive flights, foreign languages and days of jetlag — Canada is so close. If you’re looking to explore America’s northern neighbor, consider Vancouver.

The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada’s densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theater and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the regions bountiful seafood offerings.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Baltimore and Vancouver on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Vancouver to get you excited about your next excursion.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Flight deals to Vancouver

The cheapest flights between Baltimore and Vancouver are if you leave on April 9 and return from Canada on April 11. WestJet currently has tickets for $328, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Baltimore on January 25 and return from Vancouver on January 29, United can get you there and back for $336 roundtrip.

Top Vancouver hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are some of Vancouver’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Westin Bayshore. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

The Westin Bayshore is a luxury hotel on Vancouvers seawall, next to Stanley Park and a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk to the downtown core.

The La Grande Residence (845 Burrard St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

A second option is The La Grande Residence. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $140/night. The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver’s shopping district and few blocks away from the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

OPUS Hotel Vancouver (322 Davie St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, try OPUS Hotel Vancouver. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $201/night.

Vancouver’s only Four-Star Boutique Hotel, as rated by Forbes Travel Guide 2014. Uniquely stylish and always fresh, OPUS Hotel Vancouver redefines the boutique hotel experience, blending contemporary design with warmth and intuitive service.

Local restaurant picks

Vancouver has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

If you’re looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.

Vij’s Restaurant (3106 Cambie St.)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Another popular dining destination is Vij’s Restaurant, with 4.7 stars from 32 reviews.

“Some of the best Indian food I’ve ever had,” wrote reviewer Travis. “This is not your traditional Indian restaurant: It’s modern and stylish with dim lighting and cool music.”

The Naam Restaurant (2724 Fourth Ave. West)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Also worth considering is The Naam Restaurant.

“Open all day and everyday. Yes, seriously, The Naam is always open,” wrote Zerlander. “Of course, it is so much more than that. The restaurant itself one of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in Vancouver. Eat there and you’ll see why.”

What to see and do in Vancouver

Not sure what to do in Vancouver, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Stanley Park

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

First up is Stanley Park.

With over 8 million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver’s top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world famous landmarks, like Prospect Point and the Nine O’Clock Gun.

Granville Island

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Then, spend some time at Granville Island.

Granville Island is a shopping district located across downtown Vancouver’s peninsula. Its main attraction is the Public Market, featuring vendors and a farmer’s market selling unique crafts and gourmet foods. The island is also famous for its street performers: jugglers, musicians, magicians and more practice their skills along the bustling streets to entertain visitors.

“We love going to Granville Island whether to shop for fresh food in the marketplace, find interesting gifts in the various crafts and other shops, or simply to walk about and enjoy the unique setting,” wrote visitor Toni.