BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for 73-year-old Bernadett Campbell, who was last seen Saturday.

Police have described Campbell as 5’7″ and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and a multi-colored scarf.

Campbell could be driving a 2006 green Saturn with a Maryland tag of 6DB6136.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bernadett Campbell is asked to call 911.

