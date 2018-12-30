BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find a truly creative cocktail near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to sip and savor.

1. Bar Liquorice

PHOTO: CARRIE W./YELP

Topping the list is Bar Liquorice. Located at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside, it is the highest rated cocktail bar in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp.

Bar Liquorice has a varied selection of cocktails, wine, beer and appetizers. Sip on one of the bar’s specialty cocktails like the “Darkest Before the Dawn”; it has Goslings Dark Rum, Goslings ginger beer and lime bitters. Then there’s the citrusy Limoncello Collins with limoncello, sparkling water and fresh lemon juice. Or enjoy a glass of wine with artichoke and gorgonzola spinach dip on a crostini.

2. Ethel’s Creole Kitchen

PHOTO: TAMARA M./YELP

Next up is Mount Washington’s Ethel’s Creole Kitchen, situated at 1615 Sulgrave Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, Cajun and soul food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Established 40 years ago, the restaurant serves Cajun cuisine and various cocktails, beer and wine. Grab a chilled “Classic Negroni” cocktail, made of Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica and Campari, along with the blackened “Shrimp Marty” sandwich.

3. B&O American Brasserie

PHOTO: B&O AMERICAN BRASSERIE/YELP

Downtown’s B&O American Brasserie, located at 2 N. Charles St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American restaurant and cocktail bar four stars out of 509 reviews.

Stop by for happy hour or a nightcap at B&O’s bar. Head bartender Brendan Dorr’s signature cocktails include the “Queen Bee,” made of Absolut Elyx Vodka, yuzu, St. Elder and honey syrup; and “The Red Fairy,” which has Junipero Gin, raspberry syrup, lemon and absinthe. There’s also a selection of draft and bottled beers to choose from.

4. Lobo Fell’s Point

PHOTO: MELISSA K./YELP

Lobo Fell’s Point, a cocktail bar and New American restaurant that offers seafood and more in Fells Point, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1900 Aliceanna St. to see for yourself.

The bar has happy hour throughout the week with various drink specials. Have a seat at the bar with a glass of Dwars Scotch and Lobo’s roast beef sandwich. Looking for a good cocktail? Then try classics like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. Or come by on Tuesday for oyster and wine night.

5. Gnocco

PHOTO: ERICA K./YELP

Over in Brewers Hill, check out Gnocco, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian-Spanish restaurant and cocktail bar at 3734 Fleet St.

Feast on Mediterranean-inspired dishes with cool drinks at Gnocco. Expect signature cocktails like the Spritz Gnocchetto with Aperol, prosecco, grapefruit and lemon balm; or the Aliante, with Civic Vodka, hibiscus, dimmi and lemon. There are also a few drafts, such as Devils Backbone Vienna Lager, and bottled beers available.